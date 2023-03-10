Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.70-$25.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $22.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.95 billion-$11.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.00 billion. Ulta Beauty also updated its FY24 guidance to $24.70-25.40 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.8 %

ULTA stock traded down $4.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $519.93. 1,111,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,308. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $508.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.89. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $537.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $526.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,146,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2,277.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 95,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,696,000 after buying an additional 91,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

