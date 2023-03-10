Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.70-$25.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $22.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.95 billion-$11.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.00 billion. Ulta Beauty also updated its FY24 guidance to $24.70-25.40 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $519.93. 1,111,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $508.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.89. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $537.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $526.86.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $205,146,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2,277.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 95,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,696,000 after acquiring an additional 91,279 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

