Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.70-$25.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $22.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.95 billion-$11.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.00 billion. Ulta Beauty also updated its FY24 guidance to $24.70-25.40 EPS.
Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $519.93. 1,111,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $508.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.89. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $537.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $526.86.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
