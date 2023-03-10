UBS Group Reiterates “£119” Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been assigned a £119 ($143.10) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($83.57) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($141.90) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($162.34) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($129.87) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £119.05 ($143.16).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN traded down GBX 190 ($2.28) during trading on Friday, reaching £106.76 ($128.38). 1,542,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,206. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,171 ($110.28) and a fifty-two week high of £128.28 ($154.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of £111.51 and a 200 day moving average price of £107.99. The company has a market capitalization of £165.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,065.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.19.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

