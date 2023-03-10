UBS Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €63.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €57.00 ($60.64) target price on Puma in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($77.66) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($79.79) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($106.38) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Stock Performance

Shares of Puma stock opened at €53.64 ($57.06) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €60.89 and a 200-day moving average of €55.43. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. Puma has a 1-year low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($85.11).

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.