U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) PT Raised to $15.00

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLCA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.40.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $917.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $818,401.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,434,969.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $818,401.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,434,969.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,950.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.