U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,114 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after buying an additional 219,584 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,720,000 after buying an additional 29,813 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,558,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,412,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average is $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

