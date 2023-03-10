Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,778,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.68% of Permian Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PR. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,632,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,804,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $111,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 4.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

