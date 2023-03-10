Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 97,500 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.33% of Incyte worth $49,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,638,000 after purchasing an additional 238,448 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,309,121,000 after acquiring an additional 585,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,452,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,135,000 after acquiring an additional 198,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,542,000 after acquiring an additional 56,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.39.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.