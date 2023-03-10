Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 507,300 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,066,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 507,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.28% of InMode worth $31,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 598,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in InMode by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,411 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,082 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of InMode by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,631,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $46,922,000 after purchasing an additional 197,271 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,814,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of InMode by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,026,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $29,876,000 after purchasing an additional 781,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

INMD stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.11. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $42.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on INMD. Needham & Company LLC lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

