Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.37% of CubeSmart worth $33,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,490,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,366,000 after acquiring an additional 164,314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 21.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,349,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 15.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,671,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,152,000 after acquiring an additional 125,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

CUBE opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 151.94%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

