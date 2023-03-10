Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $40,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 9.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 52,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 795,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,423,000 after buying an additional 350,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 45.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on STNG. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Further Reading

