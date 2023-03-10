Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.09% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $33,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,566,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 250,142 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 101,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.