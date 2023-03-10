Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.11% of AmerisourceBergen worth $31,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,664 shares of company stock worth $10,961,065. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

