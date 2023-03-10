Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,661,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 528,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.03% of Teladoc Health worth $42,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $345,757,000 after acquiring an additional 78,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $148,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,739,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after buying an additional 33,131 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,984,000 after buying an additional 875,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,039,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,513,000 after buying an additional 49,855 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $77.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDOC. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,801 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $45,673.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $45,673.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,301 shares of company stock worth $1,156,505 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

