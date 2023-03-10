Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $32.35 Million Stock Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,803 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.35% of Qiagen worth $32,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.35) to €54.60 ($58.09) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Qiagen Price Performance

Qiagen stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61. Qiagen has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $51.18.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.93 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 19.76%. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.