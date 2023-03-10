Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 606.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $36,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of U. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $197,646.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 732,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,186,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $197,646.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 732,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,186,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,973. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on U. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

NYSE U opened at $27.88 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $109.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.17.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

