Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $33,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,108,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,270,000 after acquiring an additional 263,453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,526,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,460,000 after purchasing an additional 224,011 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,250,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,662,000 after purchasing an additional 66,683 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,972,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $92.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 125.66 and a beta of 0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.62.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $268,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $268,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,740. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

