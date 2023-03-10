Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.34. Approximately 901,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,130,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 8.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,700,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,547,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,819,000 after acquiring an additional 273,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after acquiring an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after acquiring an additional 358,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,895,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,743,000 after acquiring an additional 626,497 shares in the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

