Twinbeech Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Twinbeech Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568,567 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Altria Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 164,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 324,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,790 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 57,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

