Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Western Alliance Bancorporation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after purchasing an additional 808,692 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,416,000 after acquiring an additional 506,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,145,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE WAL opened at $62.36 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.73.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

