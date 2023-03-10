Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $5 Million Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.11% of Intra-Cellular Therapies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,459,000 after purchasing an additional 53,693 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $248,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,018,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,929,000 after buying an additional 167,737 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,583,000 after buying an additional 127,285 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,443 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $488,941.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $183,244.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,785.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $488,941.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,975. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITCI opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.31. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Further Reading

