Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $5.24 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Amundi lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after acquiring an additional 800,290 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after acquiring an additional 764,385 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $102,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 22.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,062,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,672,000 after acquiring an additional 195,200 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK opened at $298.92 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.62.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.55, for a total value of $305,864.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,472,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.55, for a total value of $305,864.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,472,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $3,614,143. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

