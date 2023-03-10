Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $5.07 Million Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 163,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.34% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,495 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,005.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 564,557 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,880,000 after purchasing an additional 424,554 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,412,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 360,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

PLAY stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Antonio Pineiro bought 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.54 per share, for a total transaction of $127,620.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,692.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $8,377,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 640,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,460,206.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Antonio Pineiro purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.54 per share, for a total transaction of $127,620.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at $991,692.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 935,998 shares of company stock worth $32,053,050. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

