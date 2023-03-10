Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 1,638 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Twinbeech Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 75.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:IR opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $60.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,742 shares of company stock worth $3,036,794 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

