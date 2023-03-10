Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 385,913 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 46.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.7% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $164,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

