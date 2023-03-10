Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases 94,035 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,035 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Chemours were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after purchasing an additional 932,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Chemours by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chemours by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,935,000 after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Chemours by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,605,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 452,857 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

CC opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

