Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases 61,312 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,312 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.06% of CarMax worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in CarMax by 72.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in CarMax by 111.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Argus lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

CarMax Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.36. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarMax news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.