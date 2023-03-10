Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases 268,503 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 333.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,503 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $66,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.07.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $8.79 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

