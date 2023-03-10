Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $6.13 Million Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 227,398 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 950.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

SHOP opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

