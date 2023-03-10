Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $4.49 Million Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 214,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.07% of Old Republic International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 212.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 468.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ORI stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

