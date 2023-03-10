Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $4.49 Million Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 214,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.07% of Old Republic International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 212.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 468.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.
Old Republic International Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of ORI stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88.
Old Republic International Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Old Republic International Company Profile
Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old Republic International (ORI)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.