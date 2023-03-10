Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $4.45 Million Investment in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.17% of Signet Jewelers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $17,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,664,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,197,000 after purchasing an additional 223,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,494,000 after purchasing an additional 192,995 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth $7,552,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,556,000 after buying an additional 127,389 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of SIG opened at $71.86 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.18.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.44. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $736,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,120,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $736,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,120,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,000 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

