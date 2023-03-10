Twinbeech Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Twinbeech Capital LP reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 221,991 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,728,011,000 after buying an additional 475,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,640,000 after buying an additional 339,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,462,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,132,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OKE opened at $65.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 99.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.