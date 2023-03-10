Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $4.94 Million in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.09% of Murphy Oil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUR opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.