Twinbeech Capital LP Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 752.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,052 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Service Co. International worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1,076.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,606 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

