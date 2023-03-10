Twinbeech Capital LP Cuts Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Twinbeech Capital LP lessened its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,919 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Pure Storage worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

NYSE PSTG opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.19, a PEG ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

