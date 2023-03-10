Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,638.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 119.56 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $121.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

