Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.19 and a one year high of $244.89.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BILL. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,293 shares of company stock worth $1,532,548 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

