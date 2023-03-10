Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Trading Down 3.3%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 9,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Tullow Oil Stock Down 3.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49.
About Tullow Oil
Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tullow Oil (TUWLF)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.