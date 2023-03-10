Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRMK. DA Davidson started coverage on Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Trustmark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trustmark presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.20.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Stock Performance

Trustmark stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $225.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.87 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.31%.

Insider Activity at Trustmark

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly purchased 1,500 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.