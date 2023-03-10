Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Tops $1.10 on Exchanges

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00005516 BTC on popular exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $460.07 million and approximately $45.63 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $279.41 or 0.01394849 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012638 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.23 or 0.01688495 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00031126 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token (CRYPTO:TWT) is a token. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click [here](https://trustwallet.com/assets).Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.