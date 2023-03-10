Truist Financial Cuts Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $262.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $292.00 to $262.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN traded down $8.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.99. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $273.43. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,211 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,738,000 after buying an additional 56,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,544,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 157.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,180,000 after purchasing an additional 325,503 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 429,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,289,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

