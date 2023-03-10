TrueUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $40.16 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,305,872,801 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the [TrustToken](https://hackernoon.com/truecoin-unveils-usd-backed-stable-coin-a-trustworthy-alternative-to-tether-b436610df9bb) asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits.

If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1-to-1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand.

Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account.”

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

