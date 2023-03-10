Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Downgraded by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Trimble from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.67.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. Trimble has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Trimble

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

