Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stake Decreased by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. trimmed its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Trimble comprises 1.9% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,597,000 after acquiring an additional 40,607 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,485,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,041,000 after acquiring an additional 229,255 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,923,000 after purchasing an additional 118,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Trimble by 0.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,083,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,611,000 after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $48.87. 686,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,583. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

