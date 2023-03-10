Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Stock Up 0.6 %

PYPL stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average is $81.82.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

