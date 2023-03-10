Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,182,000 after purchasing an additional 43,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 67.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after buying an additional 1,044,597 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moody’s Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCO stock opened at $295.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $346.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.