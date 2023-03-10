Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $323,903,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,880,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,649,000 after buying an additional 18,486 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,728,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 900,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 887,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $103.48.

