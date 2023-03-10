Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,325 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after buying an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.56.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $340.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $352.85 and a 200-day moving average of $336.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $473.49. The company has a market capitalization of $156.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

