Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 15,148 iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIA. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.48. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $71.26.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Asia 50 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

