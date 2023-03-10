Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,367 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECL. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 98.3% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 25,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 16.6% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 31,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:TECL opened at $29.08 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $66.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96.

